Wimbledon Angie beats Maria in R1 2-Jul-19 | #TeamAngie
NEWS
Wimbledon: Angie makes winning start
Angelique Kerber renewed acquaintances with Centre Court and promptly made herself at home again. The German defending champion, back at the scene of her 2018 victory, answered every question asked by…
Runner-up finish for Angie in Eastbourne
No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova posted a straight-sets win over Angelique in the final of the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne. Reported by WTATennis.com The No.2 soared to her second title in Eastbourne,…
Angie moves into Eastbourne quarters
Angelique advanced to the Nature Valley International quarterfinals on Friday, with a 7-6(4), 6-0 victory over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden. Reported by WTATennis.com No.4 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Kerber…
CAREER
WTA
TITLES
12
CAREER-HIGH
SINGLES
1
WIN/LOSS
RECORD
613/319
