Angelique Kerber renewed acquaintances with Centre Court and promptly made herself at home again. The German defending champion, back at the scene of her 2018 victory, answered every question asked by…
NEWS
No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova posted a straight-sets win over Angelique in the final of the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne. Reported by WTATennis.com The No.2 soared to her second title in Eastbourne,…
In a clash between Top 10 players, it was Angelique who put on a complete performance to oust Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the Nature Valley International. Reported by…
Angelique advanced to the Nature Valley International quarterfinals on Friday, with a 7-6(4), 6-0 victory over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden. Reported by WTATennis.com No.4 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Kerber…